Former Minister of Finance Parliamentarian Mangala Samaraweera says an era of waiting has been created by the government once again during their two months of governance.

Speaking in Parliament MP Samaraweera said it is futile to level allegations at the former government in order to conceal its failures, instead of providing relief to the public.

The MP claimed the present government is making statements over its inability to reach crucial decisions due to a lack of a majority in Parliament, while pointing out that the good governance government too held a minority government when elected in January 2015.

MP Samaraweera pointed out that the good governance government tabled a budget within 25 days of coming into power.

MP Samaraweera noted that Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa and party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe have both stated repeatedly that the opposition will support any decisions by the government that will benefit the people.

(Source: News Radio)