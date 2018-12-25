Four persons have died in a shooting incident at the Kudawella fisheries harbor, this morning (25), stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Five other persons have been injured in the shootout and admitted to the Tangalle hospital. One among the injured persons is in critical condition, stated the Police.

Police said two persons had arrived on motorbikes and opened fire at around 7.15am within the Kudawella fisheries harbour in Tangalle.

The Tangalle Police said the two gunmen had used a T-56 magazine and a pistol in the shooting.

Reportedly, the shootout had been a result of a conflict between two parties.