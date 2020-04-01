The government has decided to assign four centres including three hospitals in the Puttalam, Gampaha, Kalutara and Colombo districts, which have been declared high risk zones, in order to treat COVID-19 cases.

Accordingly, the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said the Homagama Base Hospital, the Minuwangoda Hospital, the Beruwala Hospital and the Iranawila, Puttalam Voice of America Centre will be used as facilities to treat cases.

He said a 50-bed treatment facility will be set-up in Iranawila.

Dr. Jasinghe requested persons in high risk zones who show symptoms of the coronavirus to alert the nearest hospital.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe also noted that hospital authorities should direct all patients who are suspected to have contracted the coronavirus with flu-like symptoms or breathing difficulties to the four designated centres established to treat COVID-19 patients.

He said hospitals should not treat such cases, in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

(Source: News Radio)