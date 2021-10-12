Four Sathosa officials arrested over ‘garlic scam’ remanded

Four officers attached to Lanka Sathosa were remanded until the 14th of October, after they were arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Monday (11) for their links to the Garlic Scam.

They were produced before the Wattala Magistrate’s Court today (12).

Lanka Sathosa’s Assistant General Manager of Purchasing, a Senior Supply Manager, a Supply Manager, and a Manager of the Welisara Wholesale Store were arrested by the CID yesterday (11) when summoned to the unit to record a statement.

On September 14, two containers carrying 54,000 kilograms of garlic belonging to Lanka Sathosa were taken into custody at Kerawalapitiya after they were allegedly pilfered from the port.

Four officials of Lanka Sathosa, the country’s largest state-owned retail chain, were interdicted over the incident while Sathosa’s Deputy General Manager of Finance was arrested two days later.

On October 06, the CID arrested another suspect in Bambalapitiya in connection with the garlic scam. The 55-year-old businessman was taken into custody on suspicion of purchasing the two container loads of garlic weighing up to 54,000 kg which were unlawfully removed from Sathosa.

Meanwhile the Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardena, speaking during the cabinet press briefing today, said that four officials have been appointed to conduct an internal inquiry regarding the incident.