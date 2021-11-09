Fr. Cyril Gamini will not be arrested at present – AG

The Attorney General (AG) yesterday informed the Supreme Court that Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini Fernando will not be arrested at present in connection with a complaint made by Major General Suresh Salley.

Additional Solicitor General Rohantha Abeysuriya, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, told court that the Director of the CID had written to the Attorney General stating that the Fr. Fernando would not be arrested until the investigation was completed.

The Additional Solicitor General stated this when the Fundamental Rights Petition filed by the Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini Fernando, seeking an Interim order preventing him from being arrested by the CID over a statement he made during a Zoom discussion on Justice for victims of the Easter Sunday attack, was taken up before the Supreme Court three-bench yesterday.

The petition was taken up before a Bench comprising Supreme Court Justices Vijith K.Malalgoda, Preethi Padman Surasena and L.T.B Dehideniya.

President Counsel Rienzie Arsakularatne appearing for the petitioner said that his client was prepared to appear before the CID when summoned to assist in the investigation if the Additional Solicitor General acted on his instructions.

Accordingly, the bench directed the Additional Solicitor General to take the advice of the Attorney General, give proper notice, give due time and inform the officers of the CID to take action to obtain such statements.

The Petition will be taken up again on April 4, 2022.

The petitioner states in his petition that he has been summoned to the CID to record a statement regarding the complaint made by the Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS) Major General Suresh Salley.

The petitioner Father Cyril Gamini was participated in a discussion held by the “Global Forum for Justice for Victims of Easter Sunday” under the theme of “Justice for the Easter Sunday Bomb Victims in Sri Lanka in Pursuit of the Truth” on October 23 with Sri Lankans in Europe through Zoom technology.

Then the petitioner answered a question posed by a Sri Lankan expatriate named Steve Muller mentioning the name of the Chief of State Intelligence Major General Suresh Sallay.

Major General Suresh Sallay has lodged a complaint with the CID against the statement stating that national unity and national security have been threatened due to the petitioner’s statement. He has also stated that he has been insulted by that statement.

(Source: Daily News – By Dilshan Tharaka)