Fuel Crisis: Sri Lanka to register consumers at filling stations and give weekly fuel quota

Sri Lanka’s Power and Energy Minister said that authorities have no choice but to register consumers at filling stations and provide them with a guaranteed weekly quota until Sri Lanka is able to strengthen the financial situation, restore 24 Hour Power and a steady Supply of fuel.

The minister stated that he hopes to have this system in place by the first week of July.

Until we have uninterrupted power supply and steady fuel supply, fuel line management will be impossible, Wijesekera said in a twitter message today (June 12).

“With the Financial restrictions, CPC imports fuel to manage for a week but some consumers collect Fuel for a month or more for their machinery and generators,” remarked Wijesekera on Twitter.

He said that a 24 Hour Power Supply costs an additional USD 100 million monthly for Diesel, Furnace Oil and Naphtha.

He noted that the shortage in LP Gas supply has increased the demand for Electricity and Kerosine.

“Monthly Fuel bill that was USD 200 Million 4 months ago is at USD 550 Million at present,” he added.