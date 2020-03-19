General Election 2020 will be postponed – Election Commission
Posted in Local News
The Chairman of Election Commission has announced that General Election 2020 scheduled to be held on April 25th will be postponed.
He made this announcement addressing a special media briefing held this afternoon (19).
Accordingly, the date of the election will be decided after the 26th of March.
The Chairman of the Election Commission stated that the date for the next election could be set 14 working days after 25th April.
