GMOA launches island wide trade union action warning of health service collapse

Posted by Editor on January 26, 2026 - 8:40 am

The Government Medical Officers’ Association has launched continuous island wide trade union action from 8:00 AM today (January 26), warning that the free health service could collapse if authorities fail to provide basic facilities.

The GMOA announced that the action will be carried out across the country while doctors continue to report to work, but limit their services to conditions where proper facilities and support are available.

Speaking to the media yesterday (January 25), GMOA Media Spokesperson Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe said the trade union action will be implemented through five specific measures.

Accordingly, the five measures of trade union action are as follows.

Doctors will not issue prescriptions for patients to purchase medicines from external pharmacies when those medicines are unavailable in hospital clinics and outpatient departments. Doctors will not issue prescriptions or recommendations for laboratory tests to be done at external laboratories or private hospitals when such tests are not available within the government hospital system. Doctors will not allow the establishment of new hospital units if the approved number of doctors cannot be provided or if an approved cadre for doctors has not been sanctioned. Doctors will not cooperate with certain clinics and health camps that are conducted based on political interests or political requirements. Doctors will withdraw from duties at hospitals, clinics, and outpatient departments if a support officer is not provided to assist during patient examinations.

Dr. Wijesinghe stressed that doctors are not engaging in a work stoppage. He said doctors will continue to work, but only in an environment where proper conditions are ensured.

He further warned that if necessary facilities are not provided, responsibility for any breakdown of the free health service must be borne by the Ministry of Health, the Minister of Health, and the government.

The GMOA also announced that its Central Committee will meet on Wednesday (January 28), where further decisions will be taken to move towards stronger trade union action if required.

Dr. Wijesinghe said the current trade union action will intensify day by day, and any collapse of health services or disruption to patient care arising from this situation will be the responsibility of the health authorities and the government.