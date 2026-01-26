STF arrests key underworld drug operative with Rs. 30 Million ICE haul in Bambalapitiya

Posted by Editor on January 26, 2026 - 9:05 am

A suspect was arrested with over 3 kilograms of Crystal Methamphetamine (ICE), valued at more than Rs. 30 million during a Police Special Task Force (STF) operation in Bambalapitiya.

The arrest was made by officers of the STF during an operation carried out within the Bambalapitiya Police Division. Police said the suspect was taken into custody while travelling on a motorcycle during a temporary roadblock set up along Ridgeway Place.

During the operation, STF officers seized 3 kilograms and 16 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, along with a mobile phone and two electronic weighing scales.

Investigations have revealed that the suspect is a close associate of underworld figures known as Welioya Priyantha and SF Jagath. Police stated that both individuals are allegedly involved in organised criminal activities and large scale drug trafficking and are currently believed to be hiding overseas.

According to investigators, the arrested suspect was allegedly managing and operating the local drug distribution network in Sri Lanka on behalf of Welioya Priyantha and SF Jagath.

Following the arrest, STF officers conducted a search at a residence in the Wellawatte area, where the narcotics and related equipment were recovered.

The suspect has been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations.