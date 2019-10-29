SLPP Presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa, campaigning in Vavuniya, yesterday, urged the Tamils to repose their faith in him. They should be not be cheated by politicians unlike in the past, he said stressing that he was focusing on doing his utmost for the welfare of the people.

He said he would rehabilitate more than 250 former LTTE cadres still held in custody and reintegrate them into society under his rule.

“There had been around 5,000 Tamil youth at camps even before 2005. By 2015, we rehabilitated all of them except for 274 individuals. They, too, will be rehabilitated,” Rajapaksa told a rally in Vavuniya.

The Former Defence secretary said that the previous government had carried out a very successful programme to rehabilitate former LTTE cadres by even offering employment.

Rajapaksa said that he had always kept his promises and would continue to do so.

The former Defence Secretary urged Tamils to put aside the past and look to the future.

“My policy statement for this election looks at ensuring a prosperous future for the whole country. The proposals we have made are practical proposals.”

