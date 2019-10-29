Do the people of this country aspire to defeat the Ranil Wickremesinghe government and bring back the government they defeated in 2015. If it is so they should not have defeated that old administration at all.

What people should do is not to defeat the present government and return the previous administration to power. We have therefore come forward to invite you to defeat both the previous and the present government and install a completely new administration, National People’s Power (NPP) Presidential candidate JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said. Dissanayake made this invitation to the public addressing a National People’s Power Presidential election rally at Thihariya on October 27.

Dissanayake said people defeated the Rajapaksa administration in 2015 and installed a Ranil – Maithri administration. Now they were thinking of defeating this government too since it failed to deliver on the promises it held out.

Dissanayake said we should ensure a bright future for the younger generation. Youth should be equipped with new technology.

The elderly mothers and fathers who laboured hard to rebuild the country should be ensured a secure future. To do all this, a totally new administration should be brought forward without allowing the country to languish in this sorry plight.

Dissanayake said all past rulers had built a country full of communal disunity, narcotic drops, galloping number of suicides, traffic accidents and all possible evils.

“Therefore, all those who truly loved their motherland should unite to bring about a fundamental change of governance by electing a National People Power government to office on November 16,” he added.

(Source: Daily News)