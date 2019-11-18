President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa will be sworn in as the 7th Executive President of Sri Lanka at the Maha Maluwa of the Ruwanweliseya in Anuradhapura today.

Mr Rajapaksa, who contested the presidential election held on Saturday from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), was declared as the President yesterday upon his victory.

The SLPP said the swearing-in ceremony will take place in the morning and Mr Rajapaksa is to visit the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi and Ruwanweliseya seeking blessings prior to the ceremony.

SLPP and Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, Party’s Chairman professor G.L. Peiris, it’s National Organiser Basil Rajapaksa, party leaders of the Opposition, MPs and others will attend the ceremony today.

After the election victory, Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday said, “As we usher in a new journey for Sri Lanka, we must remember that all Sri Lankans are part of this journey.”

In a tweet, he said he was grateful for the opportunity to be the President, not only of those who voted for him but as the President of all Sri Lankans.

“The trust you have invested in me is deeply moving and being your President will be the greatest honour of my life -Let’s put our vision into action!” he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Lahiru Pothmulla)