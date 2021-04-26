Government hasn’t taken COVID-19 seriously – JVP

The JVP says the government has not taken the coronavirus seriously.

Speaking during a media briefing former JVP Provincial Councillor Nalin Hewage said if the present administration aims to fulfil their agendas by using the pandemic, it will also die with COVID-19.

He noted when the General Election was due to be held, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa claimed there was no need to close Parliament as he was sure he could win the election.

He said however when several parties affiliated with the government announced they will conduct May Day rallies separately after the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna said it would hold the May Day rally with all affiliated parties, the government created a fear over the coronavirus situation in the country to cover up divisions within the party.

Hewage said however the fear was not prevalent during the New Year season or during the Gama Samaga Pilisandarak programme.

(Source: News Radio)