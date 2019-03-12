UPFA Parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa yesterday (11), alleged that the newly operational American Institution, called the Millennium Challenge Corporation, located at the Temple Trees, which is allegedly headed by the Secretary of the United States (US) Department of State, is a threat to Sri Lanka.

Participating in the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill 2019, Weerawansa alleged that the objective of this institution is to change Sri Lankan land laws by implementing a new Act called the Land Bank Act.

“They propose that all State lands would come under this so called bank, allowing these lands to be given to anyone even foreign parties.

The Government has allocated around 33,000 acres in seven districts, including around the Trincomalee harbour, for an industrial zone. There is an electric train service proposed and high tension electric wires would go across these seven districts. With the lands allocated to industrial zones, only the companies which comply with US regulations would be allowed to invest. We have information that a US ship, which could accommodate 6,000 American soldiers and 100 aircraft, is stationed off the Trincomalee Port. Is the Government trying to turn our land into American supply centres? If we give our lands to foreigners, what will happen to our own people?” he asked.

“Not only that, this Government is now preparing plans to hand over the Palali and Kankesanthurai Airports and the Colombo Port Eastern terminal to India. Soon our people will became slaves of the foreigners.”

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Methmalie Dissanayake)