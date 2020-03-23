Government requests all banks in the areas where the curfew is lifted, to remain opened.

On the directive of Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Chandana D. Wickramaratne, police will accept the valid bank ID cards of the banking staff as a valid curfew pass.

Yesterday Central Bank requested all Commercial & Specialised Banks to keep their branches open at least for 2 hours in the areas where police curfew is lifted.

However, CBSL stated it encourages the public to use online payment instruments for their day to day transactions and to withdraw cash at less crowded ATMs of any bank.

CBSL also advised banks and general public to strictly adhere to necessary health and safety requirements in providing and obtaining such services.

The curfew imposed in the Northern Province, Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam districts will be lifted at 6.00 am on Tuesday (24).

The curfew imposed in the rest of the country will be lifted at 6.00 am on Monday (23).