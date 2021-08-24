Government to import 300,000 liters of liquid medical oxygen weekly

The Sri Lankan Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (23) approved importing 300,000 liters of liquid medical oxygen weekly which is required to treat COVID-19 patients who are in critical condition.

The decision has been made due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 in the country and the increasing number of patients who are dependent on oxygen.

Co-Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Ramesh Pathirana stated this at a media briefing held today (August 24) to inform on cabinet decisions.