Government’s economic issues at critical stage – Harsha

Parliamentarian Harsha de Silva says the government’s economic issues are at a critical stage as the US Dollar reserve in the country has been decreasing steadily in the past few weeks.

Speaking during a media briefing held in Colombo, MP de Silva said since the crude oil prices in the world market steeply increased in the past few days, by the end of the month, the government will have to increase the domestic fuel prices or slash the levy imposed on fuel.

(Source: News Radio)