Government’s economic issues at critical stage – Harsha
Posted in Local News
Parliamentarian Harsha de Silva says the government’s economic issues are at a critical stage as the US Dollar reserve in the country has been decreasing steadily in the past few weeks.
Speaking during a media briefing held in Colombo, MP de Silva said since the crude oil prices in the world market steeply increased in the past few days, by the end of the month, the government will have to increase the domestic fuel prices or slash the levy imposed on fuel.
(Source: News Radio)
Dr.Harsha,
Unfortunately you and others in the parliament do not see the reality.
Big inefficient public sector and their salaries are the key contributor to the debt crisis. Therefore we need downsize the public sector.
Higher officers and university professors’ salaries and fringe benefits are unreasonable compared with our economy. In 2011 shamelessly university professor demanded high salaries. They claimed that in foreign universities professors get big salaries. In foreign countries actually everyone professional gets good salaries so in our country we can’t compare them ,
Only a few Sri Lanka professors can compete for European and North America jobs, the others are bit higher level than school teachers and journalists !.
Most lecturers are weak in English and teach the same notes for undergrads. Little bit higher than school teachers.