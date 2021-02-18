Cremation policy attracts U.S. displeasure
Posted in Local News
US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina B. Teplitz on today (18) expressed her disappointment with regard to Sri Lanka’s cremation policy.
Publishing a Twitter message, Ambassador Teplitz said, “Disappointed to see that the Sri Lankan Government and Prime Minister are backing away from ending discriminatory cremation policy.”
“People, including loved ones recently passed, deserve more respect for their rights from a democratic government,” the Ambassador’s tweet further read.
