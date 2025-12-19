GovPay crosses Rs. 2 Billion in transactions by end-2025

December 19, 2025

Sri Lanka’s state digital payments platform, GovPay, has surpassed a cumulative transaction value of Rs. 2 billion by the end of 2025.

What makes this achievement particularly noteworthy is that the final Rs. 1 billion was recorded within a relatively short period of approximately 45 days, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Digital Economy.

Since its launch on February 7, 2025, more than 69,000 digital transactions have been carried out, and payments can now be made for 3,372 government services offered by 215 government institutions.

In addition, the online traffic fine payment system introduced on April 10, 2025, has already generated revenue exceeding Rs. 66 million through more than 50,000 transactions.

This traffic fine payment service, which is currently operational in the Western, Southern, Northern, North Western, and North Central Provinces, as well as on expressways, is scheduled to be expanded countrywide, with the Central Province as the focal point, by January 2026.

At present, all local government institutions in the Northern Province and all Divisional Secretariat offices in the Southern Province have been connected to the system.

The government’s objective is to digitalize all local government institutions across Sri Lanka by 2026. The Ministry also noted that the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University, Sri Lanka Police, Department of Technical Education and Training, University of Moratuwa, and Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Board were among the institutions that made the highest contributions in 2025.

Furthermore, amid disaster situations that arose in November 2025, the GovPay platform contributed to raising nearly Rs. 14 million for the “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” Disaster Relief Fund.

Implemented jointly by the Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA) and LankaPay (Pvt) Ltd. under the guidance of the Ministry of Digital Economy, the project has been identified by the Ministry as a major milestone in Sri Lanka’s journey toward achieving a USD 15 billion digital economy by 2030.