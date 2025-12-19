Sri Lanka Parliament approves Rs. 500 Billion for disaster recovery
Sri Lanka Parliament today (December 19) approved a Supplementary Estimate of Rs. 500 billion to support people affected by the recent sudden disaster in Sri Lanka and to rebuild damaged infrastructure.
The Supplementary Estimate was presented to Parliament yesterday (December 18) by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.
It was submitted to obtain funds to restore livelihoods and repair infrastructure that was destroyed due to the disaster situation.
A debate on the Supplementary Estimate was held in Parliament today from 10.00 a.m. to 6.10 p.m. Following the debate, Parliament approved the Rs. 500 billion allocation without a vote.
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who also serves as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, attended Parliament today to take part in the debate related to the approval of the Supplementary Estimate.
The approval allows the government to move forward with relief measures and reconstruction work for communities affected by the disaster.
