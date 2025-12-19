No alcohol or drugs found in Asoka Ranwala’s samples

A report issued by the Government Analyst’s Department has confirmed that no alcohol or narcotic substances were detected in the blood and urine samples of former Speaker and Member of Parliament Asoka Sapumal Ranwala.

The report is related to the motor accident involving Ranwala that occurred on the night of December 11, 2025. The accident took place on the road from Power House Junction to Galwala Junction, within the Sapugaskanda Police Division, near Denimulla Junction.

According to police, a jeep driven by Ranwala collided with the rear of a motorcycle traveling ahead near the Denimulla Junction. While attempting to steer the jeep toward the right side of the road, a car approaching from the opposite direction collided head-on with the jeep.

As a result of the accident, a 25-year-old woman traveling in the car, her six-month-old infant, and a 55-year-old woman sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital for treatment.

Police investigations were carried out following the incident, including laboratory tests on samples taken from Ranwala. The Government Analyst’s report confirmed that no alcohol or narcotic substances were found.

The case related to the accident is scheduled to be taken up again before the Mahara Magistrate’s Court on January 16, 2026.