Government nurses stage protest against allowance cuts in 2025 Budget

Posted by Editor on February 27, 2025 - 8:41 am

The Government Nursing Officers’ Association states that all hospitals across Sri Lanka will stage a one-hour protest today (February 27) in opposition to the unilateral decision to cut allowances through the 2025 budget.

The association’s Vice President, Nalaka Hettiarachchi, said the protest will take place during the lunch break, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM today. He also assured that hospital operations would not be disrupted by the protest.

Meanwhile, the President of the Public Health Inspectors’ (PHIs) Association, Upul Rohana, stated that public health inspectors in the Eastern Province alone will engage in a symbolic sick leave strike today, citing concerns over overtime restrictions.

Additionally, the Principal-Grade Officers’ Association has expressed dissatisfaction over the failure to allocate the expected allowances for principals in the 2025 budget.

As a response, the association’s Secretary, Nimal Mudunkotuwa, stated that all principal-grade officers will be summoned to Colombo in the near future as a form of protest.