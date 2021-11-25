The Secretary to the President has issued an extraordinary gazette notification with a new set of guidelines for the appointment of President’s Counsels.

Accordingly, the number of President’s Counsels appointed per year shall not exceed 10.

The appointment of President’s Counsels shall be limited to a maximum of one batch per year.

The gazette notification states no Attorney-at-Law shall be appointed as a President’s Counsel, unless he/she counts a minimum period of 20 years since being enrolled as an Attorney-at-Law of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka.

However, in exceptional circumstances, any person who has completed 15 years since enrolling as an Attorney-at-Law of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka, may also be considered eligible to apply for the appointment as a President’s Counsel, provided all other requirements at met.

The relevant individual has to at all times been of good character and repute, and has not acted in violation of the Constitution.

Continuous engagement as a Notary Public shall be considered a disqualification. It is mandatory that the individual has been registered with the Department of Inland Revenue as a tax payer for a minimum period of five years, prior to the submission of the application, seeking appointment as a President’s Counsel.

Canvassing by an applicant, either directly or indirectly, in person or through a third party, will be considered a disqualification.

(Source: News Radio)