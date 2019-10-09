The Colombo High Court has annulled the bail granted by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court, to Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, who was sent on mandatory leave and former Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Hemasiri Fernando.

The order was issued by High Court Judge Vikum Kaluarachchi.

Earlier, IGP Jayasundera and Mr Fernando had been charged over their failure to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks by the Attorney General (AG). Colombo Chief Magistrate had granted them bail.

Accordingly the HC Judge revised the magistrate’s bail order and ordered to place the defendants, IGP Putjiht Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, in remand custody.

Delivering the decision, Justice Vikum Kaluarachchi further said that by granting bail to the suspects the Colombo Chief Magistrate has created an authority he does not possess and has gone beyond the law to grant bail.

IGP Pujith Jayasundara and Hemasiri Fernando, who were arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department on the 2nd of July were granted bail on the 9th of July, on a Rs.500,000 surety bail each by the Magistrate’s Court.

However, the Attorney General filed a revision application at the Colombo High Court against the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court’s decision to grant bail to IGP Pujith Jayasundara and Hemasiri Fernando, on the 18th of July.

UPDATE:

Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando have been remanded till October 23.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate delivered the order the when the case the duo as taken up today (09).