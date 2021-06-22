Health guidelines updated

Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena yesterday said that the Heads of Government institutions already gazetted under the Essential Services category should call only the essential number of staff for work.

He was issuing an update to the set of guidelines issued by him on Sunday (20) to be followed by the public after travel restrictions were lifted from yesterday.

The Director General further said that employees in non-essential services in Government or Semi-Government institutions must be called for work only for a maximum of two days per week.

This is also only if the employee is unable to perform his or her duties from his or her home.

Furthermore, since public transport is reserved for essential services only, transportation from home to office should be provided as required in accordance with the health instructions for employees.

Private Sector offices should deal with the minimum required staff, but should be encouraged to work from home whenever possible.

(Source: Daily News – By Ishara Mudugamuwa)