Health Ministry ‘baffled’ by decision to re-open liquor outlets

The Ministry of Health says granting permission to re-open liquor outlets at a time when the quarantine curfew is in place will lead to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.

Speaking during a media briefing in Colombo today, Spokesman of the Health Ministry Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath said relevant officials should not repeat the mistake.

He said there is no basis to grant permission to reopen liquor outlets at a time when all other stores are being forced to close.

Dr. Hemantha Herath noted that the Health Ministry cannot consent to such a move and therefore requested relevant authorities to take appropriate decisions regarding the matter.

(Source: News Radio)