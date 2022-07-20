Heavy Security around Parliament of Sri Lanka and Galle Face ahead of the voting to elect the President

Security has been tightened on all the entrances to the Parliament of Sri Lanka and around Galle Face Green ahead of the voting to elect the new President of Sri Lanka.

According to Sri Lanka Police, the security program is being implemented jointly by the Police and the Police Special Task Force (STF).

Parliament convenes today (July 20) at 10:00 AM to elect a new President.

The names of three Members of Parliament, Ranil Wickremesinghe, Dullas Alahapperuma and Anura Kumara Dissanayake were proposed and seconded in the Parliament yesterday (July 19) for the vacancy of the Presidency, with the resignation of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.