Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as 8th Executive President of Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
Ranil Wickremesinghe has won the Presidential election held in Parliament and elected as the 8th Executive President of Sri Lanka with a majority of votes.
Accordingly, the number of votes received by the three candidates is as follows.
Ranil Wickremesinghe – 134
Dullas Alahapperuma – 82
Anura Kumara Dissanayake – 3
CONGRATULATIONS! In my opinion, the the best out of the guys who contested. Steady the sip captain Ranil. Prepare the ground to have a free and fair election. Bad luck AKD and Dulars. Dram to become the PM dreams shattered for Sajith!
That will bare naked the self appointed AKD who claim to be on the side of the public with his fabricated evidence holding close to heart so that nobody can see. One vote is the one he cast for himself. Who is the other two Mo– FU–s voted for him?
Man who could not win his own parliament seat is the president. Where in this world this could happen other than Sri Lanka. So if you can’t beat him join him and bring this country to knees. On the other hand we should congratulate him for the courage and the determination performed by a person of his age.
A NEW ERA,
The Late Mangala Samarawickrema (SL’s most liberal politician) many years ago, said that is Ranil was the President we ought to have had.
Those words have come true today.