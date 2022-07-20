Jul 20 2022 July 20, 2022 July 20, 2022 4Comments by Administrator

Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as 8th Executive President of Sri Lanka

Ranil Wickremesinghe - Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

Ranil Wickremesinghe has won the Presidential election held in Parliament and elected as the 8th Executive President of Sri Lanka with a majority of votes.

Accordingly, the number of votes received by the three candidates is as follows.

Ranil Wickremesinghe – 134

Dullas Alahapperuma – 82

Anura Kumara Dissanayake – 3

