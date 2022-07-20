People barred from gathering near S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike statue at Galle Face

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s court today issued an order preventing anyone from reaching within a 50 metre radius of the S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike statue located at the Galle face in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The order was issued by Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamageafter taking into consideration a request made by the Colombo Fort Police.

The police presented submissions to the, citing reports of impending damages to the statue by those who are engaged in protests there.