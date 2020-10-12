Hela Clothing, an apparel manufacturing group, said that an employee at its Thihariya plant tested positive for Covid-19 on October 11.

Issuing a statement it said that the points below outline the series of events that took place and the steps management has taken to ensure the safety of all our colleagues and their families.

On October 3, Hela management immediately requested all individuals having any connection to the current Covid-19 epicenter in Minuwangoda to self-isolate.

An additional doctor and nurse were brought in to Thihariya to monitor staff and advice procedures.

As of today (11), we have one employee who has tested positive for Covid-19, he was and continues to be asymptomatic.

This colleague’s wife is an employee of the Minuwangoda apparel plant and had been at a quarantine center since October 7, as mandated by the government. He last reported to work on 2nd October.

The company has now arranged PCR tests for all colleagues who had contact with this individuals.

As a precautionary measures we have now closed down our Thiharaiya Plant which will remain closed until the result of the PCR tests have been released.

The plant is currently undergoing our standard disinfection protocol in adherence to authorities’ guidelines.

As a company, we will do our utmost to support our affected colleague and those who are impacted. We are rallying together all our resources to ensure that the impact, if any, on our employees and our communities is minmimized, the statement added.

