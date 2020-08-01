Former Parliamentarian Patali Champika Ranawaka says the law has not been enforced against those responsible for the demolition of the 13th Century building in Kurunegala despite the lapse of 15 days since the incident.

Speaking at a rally yesterday Ranawaka said the Commissioner-General of Archaeology stated that the building was a ‘Kings Court’, while Ellawala Medhananda thera also said the site was a ‘Kings Court’.

However he remarked that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Premier Mahinda Rajapaksa claim the building is Chandrasena’s Hotel.

Ranawaka stressed that if this was how the President, Prime Minister, Police and Archaeology Department respond to places of historic importance, then the future of the country’s heritage is evident.

(Source: News Radio)