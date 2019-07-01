Kalutara District United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) Parliamentarian Kumara Welgama said that he would leave all nominal posts of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) as he is opposed to Mr. Gotabaya Rajapaksa being put forward as the party’s presidential candidate.

He also said that he is a member of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and has not officially received a membership from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

He said “I am against Gotabhaya Rajapaksa contesting. There is a possibility of me coming forward to help Chamal Rajapaksa or another candidate put forward by the SLPP but not Gota,” he said.

He said he would work to strengthen the SLFP after reuniting all the loyal members of the party in the future.

