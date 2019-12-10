The Sajith Premadasa faction, in the UNP, says they will take legal action to expel Ranil Wickremesinghe from the Party, if he does not resign as the Party Leader.

They emphasized that the Party should be completely reorganised to create a favourable environment for victory at the upcoming General Election.

Meanwhile, during a meeting of the UNP Parliamentary group, chaired by Wickremesinghe, a decision was taken to appoint a board, including senior members, to conduct the campaigns for the upcoming General Election. The meeting, was held on 8 December.

This decision will be informed to the Party’s Working Committee for approval. Another decision taken was to appoint a permanent leader for the Party, after the General election.

At the meeting, it had been discussed that a special convention, which was requested by Sajith Premadasa’s faction, cannot be held because Wickremesinghe is scheduled to go abroad on 20 December.

A source at ‘Sirikotha’ told Ceylon Today that steps have been taken to summon all electoral organisers to ‘Sirikotha’ at the end of this week to discuss how the Party should work for the upcoming General Election.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Upatissa Perera)