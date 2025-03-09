IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon’s assets to be frozen if he evades court – Minister
If Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon continues to avoid court proceedings, his movable and immovable assets will be frozen in accordance with legal provisions, Deputy Minister of Public Security Sunil Watagala said today (March 9).
Watagala emphasized that this action can be taken under the circular issued by Acting IGP Priyantha Weerasuriya.
These remarks were made during a ceremony in Modara today.
Previously, police authorities had warned that legal action would be taken against anyone found helping IGP Tennakoon avoid arrest.
A warrant for Tennakoon’s arrest has been issued, and authorities have made it clear that anyone assisting him will face legal consequences.
Investigations thus far have not found any evidence to suggest that Tennakoon has left the country.
A travel ban has been imposed to prevent him from fleeing abroad.
