Tragic Madampe crash: Three killed, including toddler
A tragic accident in the Galahitiyawa area of Madampe claimed the lives of three females, including a toddler, when a three-wheeler collided with a bus yesterday evening (March 9).
According to the police, at the time of the accident, nine people, including the driver, were traveling in the three-wheeler.
The deceased have been identified as residents of Minuwangoda and Ragama, aged 32, 36, and one year.
Additionally, the three-wheeler driver, two other men, two young boys, and two teenage girls sustained injuries and were admitted to Chilaw Hospital.
Police reported that the accident occurred yesterday evening (March 9) when the victims were returning home after attending the annual festival at Talawila St. Anne’s Church.
The driver of the bus has been taken into custody, and Madampe Police are conducting further investigations.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- CID raids Kataragama Basnayake Nilame’s house in search of IGP Deshabandu March 10, 2025
- Sri Lanka’s remittance inflows continue to grow in February 2025 March 10, 2025
- IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon seeks court order to block arrest March 10, 2025
- Chamal Rajapaksa to contest Local Government Elections under SLPP March 10, 2025
- Aloe Blacc arrives in Sri Lanka to explore investment opportunities March 10, 2025