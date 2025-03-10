Tragic Madampe crash: Three killed, including toddler

A tragic accident in the Galahitiyawa area of Madampe claimed the lives of three females, including a toddler, when a three-wheeler collided with a bus yesterday evening (March 9).

According to the police, at the time of the accident, nine people, including the driver, were traveling in the three-wheeler.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Minuwangoda and Ragama, aged 32, 36, and one year.

Additionally, the three-wheeler driver, two other men, two young boys, and two teenage girls sustained injuries and were admitted to Chilaw Hospital.

Police reported that the accident occurred yesterday evening (March 9) when the victims were returning home after attending the annual festival at Talawila St. Anne’s Church.

The driver of the bus has been taken into custody, and Madampe Police are conducting further investigations.