Sri Lanka’s Central Expressway cost soars due to corruption and delays by previous governments

Posted by Editor on March 10, 2025 - 9:18 am

The Central Expressway, initially planned for completion 10 years ago at a cost of Rs. 158 billion, will now require Rs. 350 billion due to corruption, fraud, wastage, and delays caused by previous governments in Sri Lanka.

This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways, Dr. Prasanna Gunasena, in the Parliament of Sri Lanka on March 7, 2025.

He further mentioned that the Central Expressway is expected to be fully completed within the next five years.

The Deputy Minister made these remarks during the committee-stage debate on the budget allocation for the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation.