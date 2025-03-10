Aloe Blacc arrives in Sri Lanka to explore investment opportunities

American musician and entrepreneur Aloe Blacc arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (March 10) to explore potential investment opportunities, according to a spokesperson for the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Blacc’s visit follows an invitation from President’s Senior Advisor on Science and Technology, Prof. Gomika Udugamasooriya. The renowned singer and entrepreneur is scheduled to discuss investment prospects with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and other key officials.

This visit is part of a broader government initiative, the National Initiative for Research & Development Commercialization (NIRDC), aimed at fostering innovation and attracting investment to the country, the spokesperson added.