Chamal Rajapaksa to contest Local Government Elections under SLPP

Posted by Editor on March 10, 2025 - 11:54 am

Former Speaker of Parliament and former Minister, Chamal Rajapaksa, has officially announced his candidacy for the upcoming Local Government Elections under the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) from the Hambantota District.

Speaking to the media, Rajapaksa emphasized the party’s focus on inclusivity, stating that the candidate list will include a diverse range of individuals, featuring women, young people, and experienced senior politicians like himself.

When asked why he, as a former Speaker, is contesting in these elections, Rajapaksa responded, “That’s very normal. We have our ups and downs – so, I am starting again from the beginning.”

Rajapaksa also mentioned he is open to contesting from any area within the Hambantota District, depending on the requests made by the party.

He reiterated the SLPP’s commitment to fielding a strong group of young candidates and ensuring significant female representation.

“Given the current demand, we’re going to put forward a strong group of young candidates for this election. There are women, young people, and older individuals like us as well,” he added.