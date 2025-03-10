IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon seeks court order to block arrest

Posted by Editor on March 10, 2025 - 12:03 pm

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon has filed a writ petition with the Court of Appeal, seeking an order to prevent his arrest.

Tennakoon made this appeal through his legal team, requesting the suspension of the interim injunction order issued by the Matara Magistrate’s Court, which had directed his arrest in connection with the shooting incident at the Weligama W15 Hotel in the Pelena area of Weligama, Matara, on December 31, 2023.

This petition was called for consideration today (March 10) before a two-member bench of the Court of Appeal, consisting of Acting President of the Court of Appeal Mohamed Lafar Tahir and Justice Sarath Dissanayake.

During the proceedings, the panel of judges ordered that the petition be considered on March 12, 2025, after the notices have been served to the respondents.