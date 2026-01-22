IMF delegation arrives in Sri Lanka to assess Cyclone Ditwa impact
An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation is arriving in Sri Lanka today (January 22) to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Ditwa and hold discussions with relevant authorities.
The delegation is scheduled to remain in the country until January 28, 2026. During the visit, IMF officials will study the response measures taken by Sri Lanka to address the economic and humanitarian challenges resulting from the cyclone.
The discussions will focus on understanding the impact of Cyclone Ditwa on infrastructure, livelihoods, and the overall economic stability of the country.
The delegation is also expected to review how the disaster has affected recovery efforts and future economic planning.
