CEB trade unions warn of action from February 01 over unresolved issues

Posted by Editor on January 22, 2026 - 9:46 am

Trade unions of the Ceylon Electricity Board have warned that trade union action will begin from February 01, 2026, over unresolved issues linked to the proposed restructuring of the institution.

The trade unions said the concerns include unresolved matters in human resources policies, as well as growing confusion among employees and the general public regarding the future of the CEB.

They stated that these issues have not been properly addressed so far, leading to uncertainty within the sector.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Energy said the restructuring process of the Ceylon Electricity Board is expected to be implemented within the next 30 days.

Deputy Minister of Energy Arkam Ilyas said the necessary groundwork for the restructuring is now in its final stages.

He further stated that a special task force has been appointed to carry out the restructuring process without delay.