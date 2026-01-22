Nuwara Eliya records 3.5°C as Sri Lanka sees sharp temperature drop

January 22, 2026

Sri Lanka recorded a sharp drop in temperatures today (January 22) with Nuwara Eliya reporting a low of 3.5°C the coldest recorded in recent times according to the Department of Meteorology.

The Department said the temperature reading was taken early this morning through its regional observation network and reflects unusually cold weather conditions in the hill country.

Several other areas also experienced low temperatures. Bandarawela recorded 11.5°C while Badulla reported 15.1°C and Katugastota recorded 15.9°C. These figures indicate that cool weather was felt across many parts of the Central and Uva Provinces.

In contrast warmer conditions were reported in the Northern and Southern regions. Mullaitivu recorded the highest morning temperature at 25.3°C while Hambantota recorded 22°C. Colombo also experienced relatively warm conditions with a temperature of 22.1°C.

The Department of Meteorology noted that the significant variation in temperatures highlights the prevailing weather patterns affecting different regions of the country.