GMOA announces 48 hour nationwide hospital strike

Posted by Editor on January 22, 2026 - 4:05 pm

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) says it will engage in a 48 hour token strike at hospitals across Sri Lanka starting from 8:00 AM tomorrow (January 23).

The association stated that this trade union action is being carried out due to the failure of the Ministry of Health to implement the agreement given to resolve issues related to the free healthcare service and doctors’ concerns.

However, the association noted that the strike will not be carried out at maternity and children’s hospitals, kidney hospitals, or cancer hospitals.