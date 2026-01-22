GMOA announces 48 hour nationwide hospital strike
Posted by Editor on January 22, 2026 - 4:05 pm
The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) says it will engage in a 48 hour token strike at hospitals across Sri Lanka starting from 8:00 AM tomorrow (January 23).
The association stated that this trade union action is being carried out due to the failure of the Ministry of Health to implement the agreement given to resolve issues related to the free healthcare service and doctors’ concerns.
However, the association noted that the strike will not be carried out at maternity and children’s hospitals, kidney hospitals, or cancer hospitals.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- GMOA announces 48 hour nationwide hospital strike January 22, 2026
- Nuwara Eliya records 3.5°C as Sri Lanka sees sharp temperature drop January 22, 2026
- CEB trade unions warn of action from February 01 over unresolved issues January 22, 2026
- IMF delegation arrives in Sri Lanka to assess Cyclone Ditwa impact January 22, 2026
- Sri Lanka moves to restore Central Highlands after Cyclone Ditwah landslides January 21, 2026