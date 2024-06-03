IMF executive board meeting on June 12 for Sri Lanka’s second review

The Article IV Consultation and the second review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Sri Lanka are scheduled for discussion at the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board meeting on June 12, 2024, according to Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe.

“The session will evaluate Sri Lanka’s economic policies and reform progress,” he stated in a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

He also mentioned that Sri Lanka is looking forward to the continued support of all countries for a successful review, which will unlock the third tranche and further enhance economic stability, growth, and reform efforts.

Last month, the Director of IMF Communications, Julie Kozack, announced that IMF staff and Sri Lankan authorities have reached a staff-level agreement on economic policies to conclude the second review of the four-year EFF-supported program and the 2024 Article IV Consultation.

“Once the review is approved by IMF Management and completed by the IMF Executive Board, Sri Lanka will have access to about US$337 million in financing,” she added.