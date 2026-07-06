Immigration Deputy Controller arrested over fake passport case

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 6, 2026 - 4:37 pm

The Deputy Controller (Administration) of the Department of Immigration and Emigration was arrested today (July 06, 2026) over the alleged issuance of a passport using false details.

The arrest was made at the Colombo Fraud Investigation Bureau (CFIB) in connection with a fake passport case being heard before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Investigations are being carried out by the CFIB following a notice issued to the Inspector General of Police by the Magistrate.

According to investigators, the passport application had included the photographs of a member of an organised criminal gang who had been deported to Sri Lanka from Chennai, India, along with the biographical details of another person.

The Deputy Controller is accused of aiding and abetting the issuance of the passport by accepting the relevant application without proper verification.

The arrested suspect is a 51-year-old resident of the Matara area.

The Colombo Fraud Investigation Bureau is conducting further investigations.