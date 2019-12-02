United National Party Parliamentarian Lakshman Kiriella says the good governance government was able to strengthen independent commissions through the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

Speaking at a media briefing at the UNP headquarters Sirikotha the MP said the 19th Amendment was passed in Parliament with the consent of all political parties.

The MP said there is an opinion on the part of the government that the country cannot be governed under the 19th Amendment and that it should be abolished.

MP Kiriella claimed that the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was voted for by all parties and not just the good governance government.

He stated that the 19th Amendment was brought about due to an opinion that the main government institutions should be free of political meddling.

The Parliamentarian said the Constitutional Council was vested with the task of naming suitable individuals to these institutions and were even given powers to reject names put forth by the President, if they were deemed to be unsuitable.

MP Lakshman Kiriella said the freedom that these institutions enjoyed led to an independent judiciary during the good governance government’s rule including free and fair elections.

(Source: News Radio)