India extends LTTE ban for another 5 years

Posted by Editor on May 14, 2024 - 6:43 pm

The Indian government on Tuesday extended the ban imposed on the LTTE for five more years due to its continued promotion of separatist ideologies among the populace, particularly in Tamil Nadu, India.

The Union Home Ministry of India enacted the ban under subsections (1) and (3) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

In its notification, the home ministry stated that the central government maintains the view that the LTTE persists in activities detrimental to the nation’s integrity and security.

Despite its military defeat in May 2009 in Sri Lanka, the LTTE has not relinquished its pursuit of ‘Eelam’ (an independent Tamil state) and has clandestinely continued efforts to further this cause through fundraising and propaganda. Additionally, remnant LTTE leaders and cadres are actively attempting to regroup locally and internationally.

“The pro-LTTE groups/elements are still fostering separatist sentiments among the populace, particularly in Tamil Nadu, India, thereby bolstering LTTE’s support base. This, ultimately, could pose a significant threat to India’s territorial integrity,” the notification said, citing a few other reasons too.