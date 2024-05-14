U.S. Officials discuss Sri Lanka’s economic and security issues with NPP

Posted by Editor on May 14, 2024 - 11:50 am

A discussion took place on Monday (May 13) at the Galle Face Hotel premises between the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, who is currently in Sri Lanka, and representatives of the National People’s Power (NPP).

The U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, also participated in this discussion.

Representing the NPP were MP Vijitha Herath, Wasantha Samarasinghe, and Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

The two sides focused on Sri Lanka’s economic situation, the intervention of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), conducting free and fair elections, and the security of the Indian Ocean region.