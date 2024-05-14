U.S. Officials discuss Sri Lanka’s economic and security issues with NPP
Posted by Editor on May 14, 2024 - 11:50 am
A discussion took place on Monday (May 13) at the Galle Face Hotel premises between the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, who is currently in Sri Lanka, and representatives of the National People’s Power (NPP).
The U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, also participated in this discussion.
Representing the NPP were MP Vijitha Herath, Wasantha Samarasinghe, and Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.
The two sides focused on Sri Lanka’s economic situation, the intervention of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), conducting free and fair elections, and the security of the Indian Ocean region.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- India extends LTTE ban for another 5 years May 14, 2024
- U.S. Officials discuss Sri Lanka’s economic and security issues with NPP May 14, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s health trade unions launch strike across Sabaragamuwa Province hospitals May 14, 2024
- Sri Lanka Government ready to raise estate worker wages despite company objections May 14, 2024
- U.S. Assistant Secretary Donald Lu meets with Sri Lankan President May 13, 2024
It is encouraging to see Lu & Chung discussing the SECURITY & Economic issues of SL with our JVP brothers!