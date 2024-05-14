Sri Lanka’s health trade unions launch strike across Sabaragamuwa Province hospitals

Posted by Editor on May 14, 2024 - 10:35 am

The Health Trade Union Alliance of Sri Lanka is currently conducting a token strike at government hospitals throughout the Sabaragamuwa Province today (May 14).

Ravi Kumudesh, Co-Convener of the Health Trade Union Alliance, stated that they are taking trade union action by abstaining from duties for four hours, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 noon today.

This strike action at the provincial level has been ongoing since May 09, as authorities have not responded positively to their demands.

Kumudesh warned that if solutions to their grievances are not provided, they will initiate an indefinite strike across Sri Lanka after May 21.