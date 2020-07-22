India has underlined the need to further expand wide-ranging bilateral cooperation with Sri Lanka to effectively and expeditiously address the unprecedented challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay speaking at a virtual event titled “Deepening Economic Collaboration between India and Sri Lanka” yesterday said Sri Lanka and India share dynamic and comprehensive ties.

He observed the present situation calls for policies oriented to the future that balance the need for economic security with the efficient utilization of complementary economic strengths of the two countries.

The High Commissioner outlined several areas for collaboration such as infrastructure, energy, connectivity, IT, agriculture, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and education.

He stated sustained engagement in other mutually beneficial areas will thrive in an encouraging and enabling environment, underpinned by a consistent and predictable policy outlook.

He added building more comprehensive long-term ties between commercial entities will enhance capacity, promote employment, and increase prosperity.

Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ravinatha Aryasinha commenting on the importance of economic recovery in the context of the overall challenge posed by COVID-19 said both India and Sri Lanka can draw on past successes and ongoing cooperation to build a way forward.

(Source: News Radio)